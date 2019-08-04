Burglar jailed after taking car from Mansfield home- and crashing it as he made his escape

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for burglary, theft and driving offences in Mansfield.

Mark Winfield, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (August 2).

Mark Winfield was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Winfield pleaded guilty to burglary, two counts of theft, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to an incident on Lamond Close in Mansfield on January 6 2019.

A house was burgled and two cars were taken from the address. Winfield then crashed one of the cars while making his escape.

READ MORE: TEENAGER ARRESTED AFTER MAN ‘STABBED IN GENITAL AREA’ AT NOTTINGHAMSHIRE FESTIVAL

Detective Constable Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, who was involved in the case, said: “Thanks to swift action from our officers, Winfield was arrested the same morning that these offences took place.

“I’m pleased that this outcome shows we will take quick and decisive action against those who commit burglaries and thefts.”

READ MORE: POLICE WANT TO SPEAK TO THIS NOTTINGHAMSHIRE MAN IN CONNECTION WITH AN ARSON ATTACK