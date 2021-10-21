Burglar became aggressive and made racist remarks after being confronted in Sutton

A woman and two men visiting a property on Brand Lane noticed a man leaving a flat with a shopping bag of items.

They also noticed the door appeared to have been forced open and splintered, while the electricity had been turned off.

However, when the three visitors confronted the man on Tuesday, October 19, Nottinghamshire Police said, ‘he became aggressive and made racist remarks before heading off towards Stoneyford Road’.

The incident happened on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott said: “Residential burglaries can have varying impacts on victims, with their privacy being breached in the place they most want to feel safe.

“As well as this, the damage caused to this flat is likely incur a significant cost as well, and we will do everything we can to investigate and support victims of burglary.”

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 191 of October 19, 2021.