Bulwell man charged with historic sex offences at childrens' home

A 70-year-old man appeared in court today charged with historic child sexual abuse at Beechwood Children’s Home.

Robert Watchorn, of Broomhill Road, Bulwell, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on boy under the age of 16 years at the former home in Woodborough Road between 19 April 1998 and 1 July 1998.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Thursday July) 11 where he was granted bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 8.

The investigation is part of Operation Equinox, a long-running investigation by Nottinghamshire Police into historical abuse at care homes.