Bullets, machetes and guns all in a day's work for police in Ashfield

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team have revealed some of the frightening weapons they have taken off the district’s streets in recent days.

By John Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The dedicated team has seized guns, bullets and machetes as part of its ongoing work to crack down on serious crime.

And the team has responded to those who often do not realise this serious work goes on as it is often kept under wraps for a number of sound reasons.

Ashfield Police's reacher team has seized a machete, a gun and bullets in recent days
Posting on the Ashfeld Police Facebook page, the team said: “Some people on Facebook say to us Op Reacher, why always traffic, Op Reacher, why don't you do proper police work?

“We've said it before and we'll say it again, we can't and don't post everything we do on Facebook .

“We are always working hard to try and disrupt crime in Ashfield.

“In our last two days alone, we have seized these items.

“Any issues in your area then feel free to contact us at [email protected]"