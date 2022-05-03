Councillor David Watts' car was parked outside his home in Bramcote during the incident.

Councillor David Watts, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats on Broxtowe Borough Council, said the incident was “clearly a deliberate and targeted attack” as the car was damaged outside his home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bramcote.

When the councillor left his house for work this morning (Tuesday, May 3), he found that the rear window of his car had been smashed and the rear tyres slashed.

He said: “Other cars nearby were untouched and as I live in a cul-de-sac with no through routes, this seems to have been deliberately targeted.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The councillor has been in touch with the police, who are now investigating the incident.

“This is both upsetting and annoying,” he added.

“Councillors of all parties work for the good of their communities and for someone to deliberately target my car is deeply unpleasant.