Brothers face crown court over attack at Mansfield garage

Dariusz Pasternak, 46, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, and Grzegorz Pasternak, 41, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

It is alleged the incident happened at 9.55am on March 13, on Ladybrook Lane.

Neither man indicated a plea via a Polish interpreter when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

They both received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 2, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.