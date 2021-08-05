Brothers face crown court over attack at Mansfield garage
Two brothers charged with a violent attack on a garage forecourt in Mansfield have been sent to the crown court.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:45 pm
Dariusz Pasternak, 46, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray, and Grzegorz Pasternak, 41, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and affray.
It is alleged the incident happened at 9.55am on March 13, on Ladybrook Lane.
Neither man indicated a plea via a Polish interpreter when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.