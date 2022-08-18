Broken windscreen wiper led to 30-month driving ban for Kirkby drug driver

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Ramos was pulled over on Derby Road, Annesley, on January 16, when police officers spotted the broken wiper on the rear windscreen of his Audi.

A blood test showed he had 69 micrograms of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in a litre of blood, when the permitted limit is 50mcg, and £10 of cannabis was found on him.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Ramos was last before the courts on January 26, when he was banned from driving for failing to provide a breath sample.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The original offence happened on Christmas Day, last year, the court heard.

Ramos, aged 29, of Southfields Close, Kirkby, admitted drug-driving and possession of a class B drug.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said there was no evidence of poor driving and there has been no offending since.

He said Ramos has managed to obtain a groundworking job which includes travel around the country and, because he is currently disqualified from driving, he relies upon friends.

The court heard he has a nine-year-old daughter and lives with his mother.

He took the cocaine some days before he was caught, Mr Higginbotham said.

A gap in his offending between 2013 and 2019 shows he is capable of staying out of trouble, he added.

Ramos was fined £600 and ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge with £85 court costs.

He was banned from driving for 30 months.