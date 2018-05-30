BREAKING NEWS: Five police vans and two ambulances attending Mansfield hospital after ‘concern for safety’

Police and ambulance crews are attending an incident at a Mansfield hospital.

Emergency services were called to St Andrew’s Hospital, in Sherwood Avenue - which provides specialist medium and low secure services - at just after 11am and are still in attendance.

A Notts police spokesman said: “We are currently responding to a concern for safety in Sherwood Avenue. We were first called at 11:15am and are still at the scene.”

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said its specialist Hazard Area Response Team (HART), which responds to major or unusual incidents, had been sent out.

She said: “We received a call at 11.40am on 30 May from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at an incident at St Andrew’s Healthcare in Sherwood Avenue. We sent a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team and are still on scene”

As well as the hazardous area response team, There are currently five police cars outside the hospital, an operational support department unit, an incident response unit and ambulances.