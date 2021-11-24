Officers investigated after being made aware of a video showing a woman and a child being shouted at as they stood in the town centre on Friday, November 19.

Linsey Perry, 41, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, has been charged with racially aggravated public order offences. She has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday December 22.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes any reports of racially aggravated crimes or incidents extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us.

“When they became aware of the video that was circulating on social media, officers very quickly began making enquiries and a woman has now been charged in connection with this incident.