Vital medication, cash, a mobile phone and keys to the victim’s car were taken during the burglary, which was discovered after a passer-by saw that the boot was open on one of their cars.

Officers attended the address in Farrendale Close, Forest Town, and have been conducting enquiries and working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police have arrested a man

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Monday, August 16, in connection with the incident, which is believed to have happened between 5am and 7am on Monday 19 October, 2020.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of the Nottinghamshire Police burglary team, said: “This was a very brazen burglary where someone has entered the family’s home while they were inside asleep.

“Burglaries can have a profound impact on victims. Not only are they left without certain items, which can be physically or sentimentally valuable, but it is also a complete breach of privacy in the place that most people consider their safe space.

“Reports of burglary will always be dealt with thoroughly and treated seriously. Officers have remained committed to this investigation and as a result we have now arrested a man as part of their enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and we would ask anyone who saw the incident or anyone with any information to contact Nottinghamshire Police.”

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting incident 82 of October 19, 2020.