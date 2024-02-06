Brave victim praised as ex-Sutton man jailed for non-recent sex offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Holmes, aged 50, was living in Stanton Hill at the time he indecently assaulted the girl.

Holmes, who later moved to an address in Norwich, carried out the abuse in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was found guilty by a jury after standing trial for two counts of indecent assault and a third count of gross indecency with the girl.

A former Sutton man has been jailed for non-recent sexual offences against a girl. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Holmes was jailed for seven years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on February 2.

He will also have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was made subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, which will tightly restrict his behaviour when he is released.

Detective Constable Harry Glass, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for coming forward, as I know it would have taken great courage to contact the police and relive her traumatic ordeals at Holmes’ hands.

“I hope this case reassures people we will always do our utmost to bring sex offenders to justice, no matter how long ago an offence occurred.

“I also hope it gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward in the confidence that we will listen carefully to them, we will investigate, and we will seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.

"We will always take this type of offending seriously, irrespective of how many years have passed.”

There is a rape and sexual assault reporting tool on the Nottinghamshire Police website where offences can be reported.

Here victims can tell police what has happened to them, or to someone else.

People can report anonymously, without giving their details.

Access the reporting tool at nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/

Should you need to seek further support, Rape Crisis England & Wales have a 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line, open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

For a full list of organisations who can assist you, visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/

You can also report any crime online by calling 101.