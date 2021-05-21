Brakes put on speeding motorists on Mansfield estate

Officers from Mansfield’s Operation Reacher team carried out speed checks on Wednesday outside the Oak Tree Children’s Centre off Jubilee Way North.

The operation was part of the force’s ongoing Fatal 4 initiative and saw several motorists issued with tickets for travelling along the 30mph stretch of road at speeds ranging from 39-48mph.

"The children at the centre were very excited to see us, speeding motorists not so much,” said a spokesman.

Officers from Mansfield’s Operation Reacher team carried out speed checks on Wednesday outside the Oak Tree Children’s Centre off Jubilee Way North. Photo: Notts Police/Facebook