Brakes put on speeding motorists on Mansfield estate
A number of motorists have been fined for speeding along a road on a Mansfield estate.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 10:27 am
Officers from Mansfield’s Operation Reacher team carried out speed checks on Wednesday outside the Oak Tree Children’s Centre off Jubilee Way North.
The operation was part of the force’s ongoing Fatal 4 initiative and saw several motorists issued with tickets for travelling along the 30mph stretch of road at speeds ranging from 39-48mph.
"The children at the centre were very excited to see us, speeding motorists not so much,” said a spokesman.