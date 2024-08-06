Boys arrested after moped stolen near Mansfield bus station

By Kate Mason
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police arrested two suspects in the early hours of the morning shortly after the theft of a motorcycle.

Police were called to a car park near Mansfield bus station at around 3.15am on Sunday morning when a public CCTV operator spotted a moped being wheeled along nearby.

Officers arrived within minutes and detained two suspects located nearby to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two boys, aged 16 and 14 were arrested a short time afterwards and were later released on police bail.

Mansfield Bus Station.Mansfield Bus Station.
Mansfield Bus Station.

The motorcycle was recovered and its owner notified.

READ MORE: Police charge eight people following protests in Nottingham

Speaking about the incident PC Kira Morton, of Nottinghamshire Police praised the teamwork shown by officers.

She added: “This was a good bit of teamwork by officers on the ground and a very vigilant CCTV operator.

“Together they helped to protect some else’s property and bring two suspects into custody. Our investigation into what happened will now continue.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice