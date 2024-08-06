Boys arrested after moped stolen near Mansfield bus station
Police were called to a car park near Mansfield bus station at around 3.15am on Sunday morning when a public CCTV operator spotted a moped being wheeled along nearby.
Officers arrived within minutes and detained two suspects located nearby to the scene.
Two boys, aged 16 and 14 were arrested a short time afterwards and were later released on police bail.
The motorcycle was recovered and its owner notified.
Speaking about the incident PC Kira Morton, of Nottinghamshire Police praised the teamwork shown by officers.
She added: “This was a good bit of teamwork by officers on the ground and a very vigilant CCTV operator.
“Together they helped to protect some else’s property and bring two suspects into custody. Our investigation into what happened will now continue.”