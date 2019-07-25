Boy slapped as girl has phone snatched by masked robbers on motorbikes in Sutton

A 16-year-old girl has had her phone snatched from her hand by masked robbers on motorbikes.

A 16-year-old boy was also slapped in the face during the incident in Brook Street, Sutton, at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Brook Street.

A police spokesman said: "The bike riders, who were on three bikes were wearing scarves covering their faces."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 878 of July 23, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.