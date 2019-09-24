Boy arrested for cannabis possession following police crack down in Mansfield

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for possession of cannabis and a 35-year-old man was arrested for shop theft as police get tough on anti-social behaviour in Mansfield.

As part of Operation Scorpion, Nottinghamshire Police's ongoing proactive approach to knife crime, Officers carried out patrols in Mansfield Town Centre, Layton Burroughs and Park Lane Retail Park in Mansfield on Sunday, September 22.

Officers arrested two people including a 15-year-old boy for possession of cannabis.

A force spokesman said: "During the shift, officers carried out 11 stop and searches. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for possession of cannabis and a 35-year-old man was arrested for shop theft.

"Three vehicles were also stopped and seized for offences including driving otherwise than in accordance of a driving licence and driving without insurance or tax."

Nottingahmshire Police also supported the last day of the Force's participation in the national Operation Sceptre, a week-long drive to highlight the work done by police forces around the country to tackle knife crime, including a knife amnesty.