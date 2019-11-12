Boy, 17, hit with metal bar by three youths in 'nasty attack' on Mansfield park

A 17-year-old boy was hit over the head with a metal bar by three youths after they ordered him to hand over his belongings.

The boy was approached by three youths in Carr Bank Park, Mansfield, at around 5.30pm yesterday November 11, and was ordered to hand over his belongings.

He gave them cash and walked off but they then chased and attacked him.

The victim was taken to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, for treatment to his injuries, which were not life-threatening or life-altering. He has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a nasty attack which left the victim with cuts and bruises to the head and body - despite him having handed over his cash.

"He was chased then beaten and kicked and stamped on and hit with a metal bar.

"The incident happened in a public park so there may well be witnesses who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to speak to us as soon as possible as their help could be vital in tracking down who is responsible for this robbery."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 682 of 11 November 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.