Boy, 16, arrested after violent robbery in Mansfield town centre

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a violent robbery in Mansfield's Market Place.

A Nottinghamshire Police has said that they believe the boy robbed the victim and left the victim with minor injuries to his knee and lip.

Items were took from the victims pockets - around £200 was stolen at 11pm on October 13.

The boy was arrested for this offence and a further robbery on October 12 where he was identified by CCTV footage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident. If you saw the incident please call 101 quoting incident 935 of 13 October 2019.