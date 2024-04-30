Boughton man set to stand trial for shooting a swan with air pistol
Kalebh Rymell, aged 25, of Manvers View, denied possession of an air weapon in a public place and intentionally injuring a wild bird when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
"Sadly that swan has died," said prosecutor Alexis Mercer. "It is a very serious offence."
It is alleged the offences took place on a bridle path off Maida Lane by the river Maun, in Ollerton, on March 26.
It is said a Diana Chaser CO2-powered pistol, designed to fire 5.5mm calibre pellets, was used.
A co-defendant is due to appear in court on May 28 when a date for their joint trial will be set.
Mr Rymell was granted bail on condition he doesn't associate with his co-defendant, go to any UK nature reserves or to the Maun river.