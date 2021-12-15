Boughton man handed strict injunction after 'campaign of fear' against residents

Nathan Lee is now subject to a court injunction banning him from an area in Boughton, as well as Yorke Drive, Newark, and from engaging in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Breaching the injunction could land the 23-year-old with a large fine or jail sentence.

Nottinghamshire Police said Lee, of Bentinck Close, had been involved in a number of incidents, including violence, drugs and public order offences.

The injunction bans activities including: engaging or threatening to engage in any conduct causing or likely to cause a nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress; using verbally abusive or intimidating language; using or threatening to use violence; and causing damage to any property which does not belong to him.

Lee is also banned from carrying or having in his possession any weapon or item that would be classed as a weapon and also entering any property owned by Newark & Sherwood Council, except a specific property in Boughton and on Yorke Drive.

Severity

A map showing the area of Boughton where the injunction applies.

Coun David Lloyd, council leader, said: “Lee repeatedly frightened others with unacceptable behaviour and serious crime, effectively running a campaign of fear in Boughton.

“We will not tolerate this and the courts too have recognised the severity of the case.

“Residents were terrified of Lee and his henchmen. These residents would report incidents to the police, but no-one would give a statement due to the fear of revenge.

“No-one should be afraid to give evidence against a criminal, but in this case it has happened repeatedly.

“It is for this reason the injunction now means anyone is able to provide information to the police on Lee and it will be investigated.

Anyone seeing Lee committing any crime or anti-social behaviour is urged to call police immediately on 999.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lee’s behaviour was having a major impact upon the community.

“If Lee is found to be flouting any of the conditions placed against him, we can arrest him and haul him back up in front of the courts.”