Boughton burglar broke into chippy to steal cash from till and pennies from charity box

A prolific thief who broke into an Ollerton chip shop to steal cash from the register and pennies from a charity box has been given a final chance to sort himself out, a court has heard.

Tallon Bladen let himself into the Seacrest Fish Bar with a key and jimmied the register with a screwdriver before escaping on a scooter with £130 in takings and £50 in donations, on July 25, said prosecutor Alexander Staddon.

When he was arrested and taken to Mansfield Police Station later the same day, Bladen called a detention officer a “Nazi” and hurled racist abuse at him.

Bladen, aged 37, also barged into a shop worker as he escaped from a shop in Ollerton, leaving her with the potential fracture of a small bone in her shoulder, on March 24.

Seacrest Fish Bar, Ollerton. (Picture: Google Earth.)

The court heard he stole £28 of make-up from Boots, two boxes of cream eggs worth £100 from Premier Stores, £23 of cheese from One Stop, £16 of meat from Asda, £56 of meat from the Co-op, as well as sweets and chocolate from Boyes.

He damaged a window in Boughton, on March 26, was caught in possession of class C drugs at King’s Mill Hospital on April 19, and failed to surrender to police on May 13.

The court heard he has 37 previous convictions for 59 offences, including theft, burglary, and criminal damage.

He was last in trouble for assault in January 2024.

His solicitor said Bladen didn't intend to injure the shop worker, and apologised to her and the officer he insulted.

“He was homeless at the time and a drug user,” she said. “His record is frankly appalling, he accepts that. His last community order was in 2012.

"Since then it has been custody after custody. Unfortunately it has done nothing to rehabilitate him.”

She said family difficulties triggered his spate of offending and increased his drug use.

“He says he is getting older and knows he needs to pull himself out of this cycle of offending,” she added.

Bladen, of Swinton Copse, Boughton, admitted burglary, shop theft, racially-aggravated harassment, assault, and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 26.

On Tuesday, he received a nine month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a drug treatment programme and 12 rehabilitation days.