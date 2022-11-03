Boozy woman who spat in cop’s face told to sort her life out or go to prison

Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard Shannon Orr was verbally aggressive when police were called to an incident on Knaton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, on Sunday, October 9, just before 1pm.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said the officers told her they would take her home, but she kicked out in the police vehicle and slipped free of handcuffs.

A police van was needed to transport her to Nottingham where she butted the cell wall and two officers had to hold her down by the torso and legs.

Orr said: “I'm going to spit at you.”

A female police officer told her not to but Orr spat directly on her face and shoulder.

Magistrates heard Orr was last in court on October 6 when she received a 12-month community order, with 60 rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment programme, for assaulting three emergency workers and a public order offence.

Orr, of Meadow Cottages, Perlethorpe cum Budby, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Orr requires “extensive intervention”, but probation officers say she has since made a positive start with the community order.

He said she has begun to deal with her alcohol misuse, which has been the underlying factor in her offending, and she also suffers from borderline personality disorder.

“It’s unfortunate she should find herself back before the courts,” Mr Madahar said.

“She has no recollection of the incident, but takes responsibility and wants to make a sincere apology to the officers.”

He said Orr sustained a black eye when she was assaulted before the officers arrived.

Sentencing, magistrates told her: “Your offending is getting worse and worse. You have done this three days after you were given a community order. We are really concerned about the number of assaults.

“This is the turning point. You can get your life sorted out or you can go to prison.”

