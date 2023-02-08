Boozy woman risked jail after crashing car FOUR times the drink-drive limit in Ollerton
A woman who was four times over the drink-drive limit when she crashed into the back of a parked car in Ollerton has been spared an immediate prison sentence.
Claire Syzpusz shunted the vehicle a whole car-length forward when she hit it with her black pickup truck, on Walesby Lane, on January 17, at 4pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said she initially gave a different name and left the scene, but when police arrived half an hour later she gave a breath sample containing 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Syzpusz, aged 42, of Maypole Road, Wellow, admitted drink-driving.
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Syzpusz, who has no previous convictions, “very much regrets her behaviour” and is remorseful.
She said, although it was a high alcohol reading, it was a small collision and “fortunately no injuries were caused”.
She said Syzpusz, a mum-of-two, is the main carer for her husband, who is disabled, and they live in quite a remote area where ‘public transport is out of the question’.
She said the inevitable driving ban will have a significant impact on the whole family.
Sentencing, magistrates told Syzpusz only the impact her incarceration would have on her family stopped them from sending her straight to prison.
She was handed a 10-week suspended prison sentence with 12 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
Syzpusz was banned from driving for 34 months, although a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if she completes it before February 2025.