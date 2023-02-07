Boozy woman risked jail after crashing car FOUR times over limit in Ollerton

Claire Syzpusz shunted the vehicle a whole car-length forward when she hit it with her black pickup truck, on Walesby Lane, at 4pm on January 17, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

She initially gave a different name and left the scene. But when police arrived half an hour later she gave a breath sample containing 141 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Syzpusz, who has no previous convictions, 'very much regrets her behaviour' and is remorseful.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She said that although it was a high alcohol reading it was a small collision and 'fortunately no injuries were caused'.

She said Syzpusz, a mum-of-two, is the main carer for her husband, who is disabled, and they live in quite a remote area where ‘public transport is out of the question’.

She said the inevitable driving ban will have a significant impact on the whole family.

Syzpusz, aged 42, of Maypole Road, Wellow, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told her only the impact her incarceration would have on her family stopped them from sending her straight to prison.

She received a ten-week suspended prison sentence with 12 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

