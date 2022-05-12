Members of staff asked Joe Brown to leave the The Sunnydale inn, on Brown Avenue, on February 25, at 10.30pm, because ‘he was shouting and falling out with other customers’.

Emma Cornell, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said the 30-year-old remained near the premises and kept trying to get back in, making a nuisance of himself.

At one point he made threats to the staff outside and shortly afterwards he punched out two glass panels in a larger window and walked away.

The Sunnydale Inn in Mansfield Woodhouse.

After his arrest he made no comment when he was interviewed.

Brown, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Brown had attended a family funeral and ‘matters at the pub got out of hand’.

“He is not in the habit of drinking," he said, adding Brown was 'relatively modestly convicted' with previous convictions in 2010 and 2011.

He said an earlier hearing had been adjourned so Brown, a father-of-two, could attend a training course as a railway groundworker.

“He is hopeful of securing a contract in the near future,” Mr Hogarth added.

Brown was fined £40 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the pub, as well as £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.