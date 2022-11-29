Boozy Mansfield woman’s drunken accusations led to her 62nd criminal offence

Officers were called to Cherry Street where Zoe Massie was 'visibly intoxicated' and unable to stand on the same spot, just after 7am, on November 9.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said Massie, aged 48, was asked if she would like to be taken home, and she got in their car before immediately getting out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She began shouting at the occupants of the property again and ignored further warnings before she was arrested and taken to custody.

Mansfield Magstrates Court.

The court heard she has 23 previous convictions for 61 offences. In November last year she was fined for three counts of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

And in March this year she was fined again for the same offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing herself, Massie said she has recently been 'really good' and working with Change Grow Live (CGL), a charity which provides substance misuse support.

"I am sorry," she said. "I am like Jekyll and Hyde."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Massie, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told her: "It's clear that you have a problem with alcohol. We encourage you to keep working with CGL to help you address some of the issues you have."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of imposing a fine they ordered a conditional discharge which means she won't be punished unless she commits another offence in the next six months.

She was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £40 towards costs.