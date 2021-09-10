Boozy Clipstone burglar had been out of trouble for 20 years

Magistrates heard CCTV recorded 43-year-old Paul Mellors as he forced open the front door of Mouldall Concrete Products, on Baulker Lane, Clipstone, on June 16, at about 3.10am.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said blood was found on the door handle which matched Mellors’ DNA.

However, Mr Conboy said, when Mellors was initially interviewed by police, he told officers he could not remember what he was doing on the night in question.

The burglary took place on Baulker Lane, Clipstone.

“He eventually admitted he had done it,” said Mr Conboy, adding that Mellors estimated he had stolen about £40, which he split with an associate.

Mellors, of Mansfield Road, Clipstone, admitted burglary when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Simon King, mitigating, said Mellors had not committed an offence of dishonesty for 20 years.

“He separated from his partner of many years in May," he said. “He was upset and had to find somewhere to live.

“He turned to drink which has been a problem for him in the past. On this night he had far too much to drink.

“He thinks there was about £50, but he realises he is not in a position to argue.

“He is ashamed of himself and wishes to apologise to the court.”

Mellors was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sentencing, magistrates told Mellors: "What you did was foolish in the extreme."