Boozer's bid to flee WPC after drink driving in Mansfield pub car park

A boozer tried to escape from a female police officer when he was caught driving while nearly three times over the limit in a Mansfield pub car park, a court heard.

Jack Wiesztort refused to give his name to the WPC in the car park of the Sunnydale Inn, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 27.

Prosecutor Ruth Snodin said: "He began to pull away from her and dragged her into the car park. He shouted to her friends who threw beer over the WPC."

A test revealed he had 101 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said the landlord of the pub had asked Wiesztort to move the car because there were problems with neighbours using the car park.

"It was a very short distance - only a matter of yards," he said. "He knows he is going to face a very lengthy ban."

He said Wiesztort missed a court date last Friday because he was doing a job trial for Network Rail, in Bristol.

He has previous convictions for drink driving and failing to attend at court.

“He didn't see the car park as a public space,” Mr Brown added. “He said to the officer - “I haven't done anything wrong.”

“It's a genuine mistake.”

Wiesztort, 23, of Ridgeway Lane, Warsop, admitted resisting a police constable, drink driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Your actions in relation to the officer that attended were disgraceful.

“My own view is that you would have driven that car home.”

He was given a 14 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six week curfew.

He was banned for three years, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £115 government surcharge.

