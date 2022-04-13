Boozer put a dent in police car with ihis knee as he was searched in Sutton

Officers were called to Outram Street at 1am, on April 12, after reports of an argument between Lee Sewell and a female friend, said prosecutor Catherine Wood.

He was being restrained against the car when he kneed it, causing a dent.

No further action was taken against 40-year-old Sewell about the original issue.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he was last in trouble in September 2020, when he received a community order, and he has a previous conviction for criminal damage from 2017.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "He struggles to deal with an alcohol addiction."

She said the defendant went into detox in November last year, but relapsed eleven days before his arrest.

Sewell, of Thistley Court, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, admitted causing criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.