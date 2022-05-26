Boozer punched a paramedic who was trying to help him in Mansfield

An ambulance was called to Tadeuw Suvtovic's flat on Bentinck Street following reports he was lying in bed and not moving, on April 14, said prosecutor Rebecca Williams.

Two technicians found the 48-year-old awake, drunk and ‘shaking,’ and at first they wondered if he was having a seizure.

But when they began to check him over, he started swinging his arms around with clenched fists and punched the paramedic who was trying to restrain him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“He believes it was intentional but it didn't result in any injury,” Ms Williams said, adding that Suvtovic has one previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said: “He can't remember punching the paramedic, but doesn't deny he did it and can't explain why.

"He recognises that nobody – let alone someone trying to help him - deserves that.”

Mr Taylor said Suvtovic, who has been in UK for four years, has been under the care of psychologists because he was brought up in a children's home in Lithuania.

“He was not treated very well there and beaten on a regular basis,” he said.

“He has other medical problems and is currently waiting on surgery on his shoulder. He is unsuitable for unpaid work.”

Suvtovic admitted assaulting an emergency worker via a Russian interpreter when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.