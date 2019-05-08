Boozer lands hefty court bill for booting ex's door through in Mansfield

A man who kicked his way into his terrified ex-partner's flat in Mansfield was found with cocaine, a court heard.

Sean Parkin was drunk when he turned up at the woman's Nottingham Road flat, on April 24, and kicked a panel out of her UPVC door.

His ex told police officers: "I was absolutely terrified because I know he can be violent."

Cocaine residue was found in a bag when he was searched at the police station, where he told police officers that the 16 year relationship had recently been "rocky."

He said he had been dropped off at the train station, intending to go back to London where he works, but returned to her flat in the belief he could get a lift to Newark station.

He had a few beers and persisted in shouting and kicking over flower pots, before damaging the door.

Simon King, mitigating, said; "He has never assaulted her in any way shape or form, but he appreciates his inappropriate behaviour must have been frightening.

"He lives and works in London but recognises that the relationship is at an end.

"He has apologised to the complainant and apologises through me to the court."

His ex-partner retracted her statment, but asked for a restraining order.

Parkin, 48, of Pelton Road, Greenwich, London, admitted using violence to secure entry and possession of cocaine, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay £300 compensation for the door, with costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.

A six-month restraining order, banning him from Nottingham Road, between the junctions of Forest Road and Berry Hill Lane, was imposed.