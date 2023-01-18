Boozer hurled racist abuse and stamped on cop’s foot in Mansfield town centre

Michael Kirk was asked to leave the town centre and issued with a Section 35 notice on the night of July 23, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said he swore: “Paedos, what are you doing talking to kids? Get a job.”

Kirk, aged 29, was told to be more respectful and advised to walk away, but continued to be abusive.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

As he was being put in the back of a police van he tried to bite a female officer on her right forearm and stamped on her right foot.

On the way to the police station, Kirk shouted racist comments which were extremely offensive, Ms Woodcock said, but he denied everything when he was interviewed.

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 17 offences, three of which are violent.

Kirk, of Prince Street, Ilkeston, admitted assault, racially-aggravated threats and disorderly behaviour.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the DHL warehouse operative is “extremely cross with himself for putting himself in this situation”.

Kirk was banned after a drink-driving conviction in August last year, Mr Perry said, adding: “The consequences just keep racking up. He needs professional help to beat his problems.”