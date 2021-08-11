Boozed-up Sutton teen threatened train staff on mum’s wedding day

Cameron Ashley was arrested at the station on July 24, and later caused £35 of damage to a cell at Nottingham Justice Centre.

Magistrates heard the offences put Ashley in breach of a suspended order and a community order.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It was his mum's wedding on the same day and he consumed several bottles of wine and champagne.

"He clearly has a drink problem. He was in a relationship with a woman who abused alcohol. He wants to apologise to the member of staff. He is remorseful."

Ashley, 19, of Clare Road, admitted the offences when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and he was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, to be sentenced, on September 1.