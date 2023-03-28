Boozed-up Mansfield woman racially abused police officer who helped her home

Officers saw Jodie Sissons was out in the town centre as an “intoxicated lone female" and “decided to take her home for her own safety", on Saturday, January 21, at 3.40am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said: “She started to struggle as they tried to find her address.”

Body-worn camera footage of the incident showed Sisson become angry and argumentative as she refused to go inside her parent’s home.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“She couldnt recall the events leading to her arrest,” said Mrs Gilberthorpe. “She said it was language she wouldn’t normally use.

“She said she felt disgusted with herself and doesn’t know where it came from. She said she was sorry.”

In a statement, the officer said: “If I had left her in an intoxicated and vulnerable state in the town centre I wouldn’t have been doing my job.”

Sissons has no previous convictions, said Mrs Gilberthorpe, who added: “There was some distress clearly caused to the officer.”

Sissons, aged 31, of Whatton Court, admitted racially aggravated harassment.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "She thinks her drinks may have been spiked. She consumed five bottles of Desperado beer and that wouldn’t have caused her to lose her memory. Alcohol played an important and disinhibiting role in her actions.