Boozed-up Mansfield teen spat at female cop and threatened to rape her
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brandon Green was handcuffed and fitted with limb restraints after becoming "volatile and aggressive," said prosecutor Neil Hollett. The 19-year-old spat on her stab vest and said: "I am going to rape you." He also spat into a security guard's eye when he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The court heard he had been assaulted after arguing with people outside his supported accommodation where he also damaged a £700 glass door.
Green later told police he started drinking at midday and consumed half a bottle of whisky in his room but didn't remember committing any damage or assaulting anyone. The court heard he also damaged a fire extinguisher when he was living at the YMCA on July 27, last year. He is currently serving a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days.
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his prompt guilty pleas and spent a day in custody after missing his first court appearance. She said he damaged the fire extinguisher the day after another resident threatened to stab him and he was removed from the YMCA as a result.
"He is mortified by how he behaved and the words he used towards the police officer," Ms Clarson said. "Alcohol has featured in the majority of his offending and he knows he has to do something drastic about that.” She said he had worked as an HGV mechanic for three years but “began experimenting with all sorts of drugs.”
"He is drinking daily but has tried to cut down on the strength of the lager he has been drinking, she said, adding: “He hopes to find new work once he has sorted out his alcohol problem.”
Green, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, assault, and assaulting an emergency worker, on January 5.
Magistrates in Mansfield imposed a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £700 compensation for the glass door, £200 to the security guard and £50 to the police officer.