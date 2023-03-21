News you can trust since 1952
Boozed-up Mansfield man hurled homophobic abuse in bus station assault

A boozed-up Mansfield man who hurled homophobic abuse when he assaulted a man outside the town’s bus station has been handed a £680 court bill.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

Robert Waudby took issue with the man when he saw him standing near the depot with some friends, on November 2, at about 7.50pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Waudby thought he overheard the man talking about him.

He told him to stop before dragging him about until his victim broke free.

Mansfield bus station.
He shouted the homophobic insults while “thrusting his pelvis at him”.

Waudby “was under the influence of something at the time” and “demonstrated hostility based on his victim's sexual orientation” which caused “slight psychological distress”.

Waudby, aged 31, of Flintham Court, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said at the time Waudby was returning from his third funeral in two weeks and he was heavily intoxicated.

"He overheard something and confronted him,” he said. “He had no idea about this gentleman’s sexuality.”

Mr Hogarth said Waudby, who is married with three children, has committed no offences of violence since he was a juvenile and “there are no court orders in place, other than a driving disqualification”.

He said Waudby deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and a probation report confirmed there were no issues with alcohol he could be helped with.

Waudby was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days. He was also fined £480 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, but neither the statutory sucharge nor costs were awarded.