Boozed-up Mansfield man 'embarrassed' after rowing with PCSOs

Two officers were called to Regent Street when Andrew Hodgkinson and another man got involved in a verbal altercation with a group of women on August 25, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said that when the pair were told to calm down they became verbally aggressive.

He said Hodgkinson’s co-defendant touched or pinched a woman on the bottom and will be prosecuted at a separate hearing.

Regent Street in Mansfield town centre.

Hodgkinson, aged 40, made ‘aggressive gestures’ and threatened to knock the officers out.

Both men were taken to Mansfield Police Station, where a small amount of mamba was found on Hodgkinson.

When interviewed he claimed ‘he doesn't normally drink the amount he had’ and could not remember buying the mamba.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 12 offences and he was last in court in 2014.

Hodgkinson, of Westhill Drive, Mansfield, admitted two counts of obstructing an officer and possession of the Class B drug.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said: "His sense of embarrassment and remorse is palpable. He really does feel bad about stepping into this court again.

“Sadly he has fallen on hard times. He has been diagnosed with acute anxiety and takes medication.

“He despises mamba because he has seen how pernicious it can be. He wishes to get back on his feet and get back into work when his health permits him.”

Hodgkinson, who has recently worked as a roofer, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.