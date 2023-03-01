Boozed-up Mansfield man drove into parked car, garden wall and lamp post
A Mansfield man who ignored his girlfriend’s threats to leave him if he drove after downing eight pints and half a bottle of rum hit a parked car, a garden wall and a lamp post in his car, a court heard.
Officers were called to West Bank Wynd, Mansfield, after residents reported a series of loud bangs, on the night of February 5, said prosecutor Faith Rowan.
Liam Parker had just left a house party when his partner told him their relationship would be over if he got into his car, but he ignored her.
He drove down the street, banging into a parked car and a garden wall before hitting a lamppost.
Parker, aged 42, of Dunsil Close, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and failing to stop after an accident when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
In a statement his partner said: "I am shocked by what happened after a good night. It is out of character for him."
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Parker, who has no previous convictions, had been to his partner's sister's house.
“He got to the end of the evening,” he said. “His partner was somewhat surprised to see he intended to drive home.
“He has paid for the damage to the owner of the parked car. He doesn't know how to pay for the damage to the lamppost.
"It's clear he made a serious error of judgment. A letter from his employer speaks highly of him."
Sentencing was adjourned until March 23 for a probation report to be prepared and he was given an interim driving ban.