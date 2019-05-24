Boozed-up Kirkby woman lay in middle of the road

A Kirkby woman who lay down drunk in the middle of a road later argued with a police officer and ended up in court.

Carol Taylor was intoxicated when police turned up at her Cherry Avenue home, after the incident on Sutton Road, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She was swearing because she had lost her house keys, just before 8pm, on April 20, he said.

She told magistrates she had suffered domestic abuse for two years and had recently ended the relationship.

Taylor, 50, admitted being drunk disorderly, when she appeared at Mansfield Magstrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £40, with a £30 government and £85 costs, which will be added to the £795 she owes to the court, and deducted from her benefits.

