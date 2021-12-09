Boozed-up Kirkby grandad pulled a knife on his son-in-law

Clive Gregory had no clear memory of the ‘quasi-domestic’ incident which happened while his daughter and son-in-law were visiting his Sylvan Avenue home, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said Gregory, aged 51, was drunk and arguing with his son-in-law, which was ‘unusual because they are normally very close and get on’.

Mr Hollett said his son-in-law was ‘screaming at him and telling him to sort his life out’ in the incident on August 3, at about 10pm.

He said: “The defendant reached for the first thing at his side and grabbed it. It was a knife.”

Gregory held it by his side and took ‘two or three steps’, causing his son-in-law to ‘run upstairs and hide in the toilet or bedroom’

The court heard the police were called, but neither Gregory's daughter or her partner wanted to make a statement.

It was only the admissions Gregory made when interviewed by police which enabled the case to be prosecuted.

Mr Hollett said: “He didn’t make any particular threat with the knife, but confirmed he put his son-in-law in fear of violence by gesturing with it.”

Gregory admitted common assault by putting someone in fear of violence.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: "It's quite a sad situation Gregory finds himself in.

“He had a good relationship with his son-in-law and an argument started, primarily over Gregory’s drinking.”

She said he accepted having a drinking problem over the years, which was exacerbated when his partner of 22 years left him, and that led to daily drinking.

His daughter and her family have emigrated to Australia and ‘there has been no contact with them since leaving’.

Ms Clarson said the former ground worker, who lives on his own, had ‘seen the error of his ways’ and has since stopped drinking.

Gregory was handed a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work, and was also ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.