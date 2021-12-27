Officers began following Adam Douce just before midnight, on November 6, after they saw him travelling on the A60 in Nottingham, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

Both riders came off the bike when he failed to make a right turn, but they climbed back on and rode off before police could reach them.

Douce lost control again on Little Ricket Lane, Ravenshead, and ran into a nearby field, but was arrested with the help of a police dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

He later accepted being the driver and "regretted making a stupid decision," but panicked beause he knew he would be arrested.

A breath test revealed he had 72 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "I think he will require some significant assistance from the probation service.

"He would face difficulties if he were to serve a custodial sentence."

She asked the magistrates to suspend any prison sentence because the probation service is willing to work with him.

The court heard that Douce was banned in July, after accumulating more than 12 points on his licence, and had previously been disqualified for drink driving, in 2016.

Douce, 28, of Edward Street, Kirkby, admitted drink driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work and six rehabilitation days. He was banned for 42 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.