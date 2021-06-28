Booze seized and teens dispersed at Southwell cemetery

Officers were joined by Newark & Sherwood’s anti-social team and Coun Penny Rainbow to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour at the cemetery on Bishop’s Drive in the town.

Writing on the Sherwood North Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “A couple of large groups of teenagers were dispersed throughout the evening and alcohol seized.

“Patrols of the area will continue, so please refrain from using this area to drink and socialise.

“This is a place where loved ones are buried and not a place to discard your empty beer cans and rubbish.”