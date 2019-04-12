Bonnets stolen from Vauxhall cars across Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police are advising drivers to be vigilant and think about how they can protect their vehicles following reports of bonnets being stolen from Vauxhall Corsas.

The police have received five reports of these thefts across Nottinghamshire since the start of April.

The offences were reported at addresses in Arnold, Mapperley and Sherwood, and police enquiries are ongoing and we’re urging anyone with any information to call us on 101.

Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We’re urging motorists to think about how they can protect their vehicle, or make it inaccessible to thieves.

"If you have a garage try and use it or park your car as close to the garage door as possible to prevent thieves getting to the front end of the vehicle to remove it.

"Alternatively make sure you park your car in a well-lit area. Avoid parking in secluded spots which could put both you and your car at risk. Make sure the car is locked, and if your car has an alarm, make sure it is set.

"We'd urge anyone to report any suspicious activity to us by calling 101."