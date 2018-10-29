Bomb disposal experts called in after suspicious item found

A controlled explosion was carried out after a suspicious item was found yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called to the Stony Houghton area after reports that a member of the public had found the suspicious item in a hedgerow.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The Explosive Ordnance Division of the army attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the item.

“We are investigating the circumstances but want to reassure the public that there is no reason to be alarmed.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the Losk Lane area near Stony Houghton in recent weeks.

“That could be people acting strangely or vehicles that seemed odd at the time. If you saw something, please call us on 101.”