Bolsover drink driver leaves 'trail of destruction' after crashing car
A Bolsover man has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit after crashing his car and leaving behind a ‘trail of destruction’.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to Bolsover on Monday evening following a report of a drink driver in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene they had to ‘follow the trail of destruction and gouges in the road’ to find the offending vehicle.
Police then stumbled across a Vauxhall Astra which had been left discarded – with no front end – after crashing before coming to a stop at the side of the road.
A 29-year-old man, of Bolsover, was arrested by officers and blew 107 on a breathalyser test according to the force – which is over three times the legal limit.
He has been charged while driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on June 30.