Two men posing as council workers stole an elderly Mansfield woman ‘s purse containing £1,000.

Mansfield District Council has warned residents to beware of bogus council workers.

Mansfield District Council van.

A council spokesman said: “We would like to assure people that all our housing staff carry photo ID and will be in a van with MDC branding.”