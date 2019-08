Police who have been searching for a 44-year-old have found a body.

Andrew Twigger was reported missing from the Netherfield area on Monday, July 29.

Police have found a body

Mr Twigger’s family has been informed and has asked for privacy at this time.

The body was found in the Netherfield area.

The death isn't being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.