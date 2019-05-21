Body found in search for missing Mansfield man

Police searching for a missing Mansfield man have found a body.

Christoper Hayes, 30, was last seen on Sunday May 19.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Mr Hayes' family has been informed after the discovery in the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire just after 3am today.

"His death is not considered to be suspicious."

His family has asked police to thank their friends and the members of the public who had assisted in searching for him. They have also asked for privacy from well-wishers in the days ahead as they come to terms with his loss.