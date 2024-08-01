Blidworth woman who assaulted police had drunk alcohol for first time in 18 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blidworth woman who warned police officers she was going to "kick off" before lashing out at them had just taken her first alcoholic drink in 18 months, a court has heard.

Sarah Pointon called 999 and claimed she was being attacked by her parents but her mum told officers, who arrived just after midnight on July 13, she had too much to drink at a family gathering.Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the police offered to take her home but she became obstructive and told them she would kick off.As she was walked out of the address she began screaming and hurling insults and threatened to urinate in the police car."You're all f****** a********," she shouted and spat on one officer's thigh.After a spit hood was placed on her, Pointon kicked another officer in the genitals "causing a fair amount of pain."

The court heard she later apologised and said she felt terrible.Dean Gruyiuk, mitigating, said Pointon, who has no previous convictions, "can't remember the details of what happened.""She was remorseful and mortified as soon as she found out what happened."She was previously alcohol-dependent but sought help for her issues and hadn't drunk for 18 months until the "rude awakening" at the party.It was "out of character" and an isolated incident, he added.Pointon, aged 31, of Robin Hood Road, Blidworth, admitted assaulting emergency workers when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.She received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days and an alcohol abstinence monitoring programme for 90 days.She was fined £180 ordered to pay £100 compensation to each officer.