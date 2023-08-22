Blidworth paramedic’s career ended with drink-drive crash into garden wall

Michael Place hit the wall in a white Ford Fiesta and fled with no lights on, but a neighbour filmed the incident and was able to get his registration number, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

His car was found parked in the middle of Oak Tree Lane by another motorist who honked his horn to wake him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place, aged 63, admitted he had been to the pub and refused a taxi before driving off again.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The motorist called the police and officers found him in Mansfield Woodhouse shortly aftewards, still in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition, on April 22.

A blood test showed he had 201 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Place, a man of previous good character, immediately resigned from his role as a paramedic after 28 years of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had gone through a difficult break-up with his ex-partner and was off work with emotional stress and awaiting counselling.” he said.

"He knows first hand the dangers posed by drink driving. He doesn't recall the accident. He clearly was responsible."

Place, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was banned for 22 months, reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course by November 2024.