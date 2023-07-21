Thomas Kirby, aged 29, of Andrew Drive, Blidworth, denied wounding with intent, but admitted unlawful wounding when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, via video-link from HMP Nottingham.

Lucky Thandi, prosecuting, said Kirby had previously admitted breaching a restraining order, and criminal damage.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Digby Johnson, for Kirby, said there was a difference between the defendant’s version of events and the Crown’s, but he did not want to put his father through the ordeal of a special hearing.

Mr Johnson said: “Kirby is no stranger to these courts or the prison system, but there have been some changes to his circumstances and his mental health.”

He said a report from Kirby’s treating clinician would give a “decent amount of background and information” as well as his progress since the offences, which happened on February 22, this year.