Blidworth man set to be sentenced for unlawfully wounding his father
Thomas Kirby, aged 29, of Andrew Drive, Blidworth, denied wounding with intent, but admitted unlawful wounding when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, via video-link from HMP Nottingham.
Lucky Thandi, prosecuting, said Kirby had previously admitted breaching a restraining order, and criminal damage.
Digby Johnson, for Kirby, said there was a difference between the defendant’s version of events and the Crown’s, but he did not want to put his father through the ordeal of a special hearing.
Mr Johnson said: “Kirby is no stranger to these courts or the prison system, but there have been some changes to his circumstances and his mental health.”
He said a report from Kirby’s treating clinician would give a “decent amount of background and information” as well as his progress since the offences, which happened on February 22, this year.
Kirkby will be sentenced on September 22.